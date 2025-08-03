Can You Use Northern Tool Batteries On DeWalt Tools?

The various tools and accessories produced by the DeWalt hardware brand are generally well-liked by users. DeWalt's 20V MAX battery packs, for example, are a top-rated product at Home Depot, with a 4.6 out of 5 user rating based on over 13,000 reviews. Unfortunately, those same products can also be prohibitively expensive. That battery will run you $129, which is a stone's throw from the $149 it would cost you to get a DeWalt power drill to plug it into.

If you consider yourself a bargain hunter, you might try to find a loophole in this hefty price tag, specifically by trying to use equipment and accessories from other brands in tandem with DeWalt's tools. For example, what if you could use a battery pack from Northern Tools' line of Klutch Tools, which would only run you around $55? It's a clever sentiment, but unfortunately, it's not one that will get you anywhere. Due to physical differences between the connectors used by DeWalt and those used by Klutch, you would never be able to plug a Klutch battery into a DeWalt tool. The only potential way to overcome this would be to use a third-party battery adapter, but even if you could find one, using it might do more harm than good for your expensive DeWalt tool.