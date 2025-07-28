Who Makes Klutch Tools And Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Anyone who's shopped for tools or other DIY gear of late would be quick to tell you that the major tool brands now offer a device fit for any and every job that might come your way. There are, of course, just as many lesser-known brands manufacturing comparable tools and gear designed to help you tackle various tasks on the home front or the work site.

If you've spent any time scouring the marketplace for tools outside of those from the majors, Klutch is a name you've surely come across. The brand has been around for a while now, but really staked its place in the consumer tool arena a couple of years ago when it branched out into the power tool arena via the release of its cordless 20V KLiQ lineup. KLiQ officially came into being in 2024, and if you were paying attention to the release of the cordless power tool line, you may have noticed that the Klutch brand is not an independently owned operation.

In fact, Klutch is one of a few in-house brands owned by one of the larger retail tool outlets. No, it's not Harbor Freight, which boasts more in-house offerings than you might realize. Klutch is one of the in-house offerings from Northern Tool + Equipment, and can exclusively be purchased through any of the chain's 120 brick-and-mortar shops or through its online storefront. And if you're curious about the brand's quality, real-world users are largely happy with their Klutch purchases.