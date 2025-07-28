Who Makes Klutch Tools And Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Anyone who's shopped for tools or other DIY gear of late would be quick to tell you that the major tool brands now offer a device fit for any and every job that might come your way. There are, of course, just as many lesser-known brands manufacturing comparable tools and gear designed to help you tackle various tasks on the home front or the work site.
If you've spent any time scouring the marketplace for tools outside of those from the majors, Klutch is a name you've surely come across. The brand has been around for a while now, but really staked its place in the consumer tool arena a couple of years ago when it branched out into the power tool arena via the release of its cordless 20V KLiQ lineup. KLiQ officially came into being in 2024, and if you were paying attention to the release of the cordless power tool line, you may have noticed that the Klutch brand is not an independently owned operation.
In fact, Klutch is one of a few in-house brands owned by one of the larger retail tool outlets. No, it's not Harbor Freight, which boasts more in-house offerings than you might realize. Klutch is one of the in-house offerings from Northern Tool + Equipment, and can exclusively be purchased through any of the chain's 120 brick-and-mortar shops or through its online storefront. And if you're curious about the brand's quality, real-world users are largely happy with their Klutch purchases.
Some Klutch tools are rated better than others
According to some popular online forums like The Garage Journal and Bob is the Oil Guy, a lot of Klutch gear offers good quality and functionality, particularly at its price point. At present, however, there are just under 1,000 different Klutch-branded items listed on northerntool.com, so we can't list user ratings on each individual item.
Still, it can be incredibly helpful to check user reviews of certain devices on their product pages to get a general read on how users feel about Klutch. Glancing at the brand's offerings through the Northern Tool web store, you'll quickly see that the bulk of them boast reviews of 4 or 5 stars out of 5. Among the 20V Klutch offerings, several are 5-star rated, including the KLiQ Angle Grinder, with owners praising the device for its power and design. At $39.99, they're equally bowled over by its sticker price. Ditto for Klutch's 5-star rated 12-Piece Ratcheting Set.
Such praise is standard for many Klutch offerings on Northern Tool's website, making it an ideal option over other budget-friendly alternatives. There are, however, a handful of Klutch tools that are less revered, with a rating of 3 stars or lower. That includes the KLiQ 20V String Trimmer and Blower combo, which one reviewer felt was considerably heavier than anticipated. At 2 stars, the KLiQ Hammer Drill/Driver didn't fare much better, with the user claiming it wasn't as tough as drills from comparable brands. Similar complaints dog the 1-star-rated items, though they are few and far between.