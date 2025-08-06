At the turn of the 20th century, following the popularization of the first cars ever invented by visionaries like Karl Benz, prototypical automobiles were gradually rolling out on the streets of the world, with plucky runabouts gradually beginning to replace horse-drawn carriages. One of the burgeoning companies at the head of this revolution in transport was now-legendary automotive brand Oldsmobile, which began using its official company title in 1900.

Building off of the designs of the gas-powered vehicle developed by company founder Ransom E. Olds, Oldsmobile began its first line of mass production vehicles in 1903 with the Oldsmobile Runabout, also known as the Oldsmobile Model R. Technically, there were other vehicle prototypes in development, but when a fire destroyed the assembly plant in 1901, the Model R was the only one that survived, becoming the winner by default.

In addition to those two names, this early mass-produced vehicle had another name, one reminiscent of the designs of horse-drawn vehicles that came before it: the Curved Dash. The origin of this name lies in the distinctive curved panel at the front of the vehicle, originally used to protect passengers from the debris of the road before playing home to the instruments that would allow a driver to control its movement.