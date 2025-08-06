13 Of The Best Apps For Tesla Owners In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Elon Musk has always been about tech. From his PayPal days to SpaceX and Tesla, his companies focus on the future, with technology playing a huge part. That's probably why owning a Tesla is as much about technology as it is about transportation. While traditional vehicles commonly include apps as an afterthought — looking at you, Ford — Tesla opens up a veritable ecosystem of third-party applications for Android, iOS, and even smartwatches.

And these aren't just limited to remote start or other party tricks, either. Some of the apps on this list give users comprehensive diagnostic tools, advanced trip planning systems that take your specific range into account, and monitoring capabilities that will make you feel like a NASA employee. It is refreshing to see that the Tesla community has embraced app development with gusto, creating solutions for everything from dashcam management to smart home and device integration. Some apps provide functionality that Tesla should have included from the factory, while others push the boundaries of what's possible with vehicles. Here are 13 of the most useful apps that every Tesla owner should consider in 2025.