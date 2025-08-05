What Percentage Of Electric Cars Are Made In China?

In 2024, more than 1.56 million electric cars were sold in the U.S., indicating a shift and increasing consumer preference towards cleaner vehicles. The numbers for 2025 also look promising, given that 300,000 EVs were sold in the country just in the first quarter of 2025, marking an 11.4% increase in sales compared to 2024. These are impressive numbers, no doubt.

However, these numbers look less impressive once you zoom out of the U.S.-centric stats and analyze the state of the EV market in China. In the period U.S. consumers purchased 1.56 million EVs, the figures for the Chinese market was 11 million units. This makes China's EV market more than seven times that of the U.S., enabling Chinese carmaker BYD to overtake Tesla in EV sales. Given that the global output of EVs totaled around 17 million units, two out of every three EVs sold anywhere in 2024 wound up on Chinese roads.

And the gap isn't closing. If anything, it's widening. Remember the impressive 300,000 EV sales that the U.S. witnessed in the first three months of 2025? Here's how China fared in the same period: Chinese buyers snapped up more than 2.5 million electric cars in the first quarter of 2025. That's nearly 875,000 EVs sold in a month. Europe, the next largest market, moved just over 900,000 in the same three months. Put another way, China does in a month what Europe needs an entire quarter to manage. The U.S. won't hit it faster than seven months.

Needless to say, if there's one country that is outright dominating the EV space, it is China. As of 2024, China is the world's largest EV manufacturing hub and accounts for 70% of global EV car production.