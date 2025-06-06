Who Owns Nio Cars And Where Are They Built?

Nio Cars was founded by Li Bin (also known as William Li), one of the more notable entrepreneurs to have entered the Chinese auto industry during the 21st Century's New Energy Vehicle era of electric vehicle (EV) production. Before Nio Cars, Li Bin founded BitAuto Holdings, an internet platform for automotive marketing, news, services, and advertising, which he sold off in 2013. His next venture was NextEV Inc., the Cayman Islands holding company for his high-end Chinese EV enterprise.

NextEV's first major accomplishment was being named the title sponsor for the Chinese Formula E team that won the championship during its 2014/15 inaugural season. In 2016, NextEV announced that its name for commercial purposes would be NIO, replacing the NextEV name going forward. That same year came the reveal of its first road-going car, the NIO EP9 performance EV. This is one of those Chinese cars you wish were sold in the U.S. because it set an EV lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

NIO's selected market niche is premium EVs over RMB 300,000 ($41,641.80). Its first mass-produced vehicle — the NIO ES8 electric SUV – started production in 2018. By May 2024, NIO produced 500,000 ES8s. Since April 2025, NIO has delivered a total of 737,558 EVs of nine different models. Nine The company has three different brands, including the NIO brand, the lower-priced ONVO brand, and a third known as firefly, which started deliveries at the end of April 2025.

