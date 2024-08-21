10 EV Startups That Have Already Filed For Bankruptcy

It's not been an easy few years for EV startups. A combination of rising costs, climbing interest rates, and lower market demand has seen even market leaders like Tesla find themselves in a difficult spot, with the company being forced to cut prices to shift excess inventory. At the same time, most major automakers are now significantly ramping up their shift to electric, with new EV models from the biggest names debuting across almost every segment. That gives small startups an even bigger headache, as they have to tempt buyers away from an ever increasing lineup of rivals from familiar brands.

As a result, a string of those startups have already run out of funding, and many more appear poised for bankruptcy sooner rather than later. Going bankrupt isn't necessarily the end of the road for an automaker – just ask GM – but it seems unlikely that many of the current crop of startups will be able to relaunch. These failed startups are all at various stages of the bankruptcy process, with some gone for good and others emerging as shells of their former selves.