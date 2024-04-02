Could Tesla Survive Another Price Cut After EV Supply Outstrips Demand?

Tesla's January 2024 prediction about the company expecting "notably lower" sales growth in 2024 is likely coming true. The company recently shared the number of cars it produced and delivered in the first quarter of 2024, and both figures show a significant drop compared to previous quarters.

While Tesla produced a total of 433,371 cars from January through March, only 386,810 of them ended up being delivered to customers. These numbers are significantly down compared to figures from Q4 2023, when Tesla delivered around 423,000 vehicles. Many analysts expected Tesla to deliver 457,000 vehicles in Q1 2024 — a significantly higher figure compared to what the company actually delivered.

What is concerning for Tesla is the fact that these declines in shipments have come despite the company being on a price cut spree all through 2023. In March 2024, Tesla also announced a temporary $1,000 price cut on the Tesla Model Y. Despite these moves, Tesla has been unable to quell the decline in demand for its cars (and EVs in general).

Tesla, on the other hand, attributes these sales decline to several factors — the first being the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at the company's Fremont factory in California. The ongoing conflict in the Red Sea region also affected delivery timelines. Production was affected at Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin specifically following an arson attack and week-long shutdown of the facility.

In January, Tesla forecast a decline in production and delivery numbers as the company focused its efforts on a massive global expansion and the rumored Tesla Model 2. Tesla expects production and deliveries to gather momentum once these projects are seen though.