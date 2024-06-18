Fisker Files For Bankruptcy: Here's Why We're Not Surprised

American EV upstart Fisker has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Delaware court, marking an end to its attempts to succeed with an affordable SUV in a cut-throat market. "We have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently," the company said in an official statement, adding that a sale of assets is the only viable option ahead for the brand.

Fisker's hiccups have been no hidden secret in the EV industry, which is notoriously tough on brands trying to make inroads in the budget-friendly segment, shifting away from the premium strategy adopted by the likes of Rivian and Lucid Motors. In January, it was reported that Fisker was struggling to meet internal sales targets by a healthy margin, according to internal documents seen by TechCrunch.

The findings coincided with a Fisker announcement about a shift in its sales strategy, moving from direct in-house customer handover to embracing a dealership model for the North American market, with similar plans in the exploration stage for the EU markets. In 2021, Fisker inked a long-term deal with Magna to produce the ill-fated Ocean SUV. In May this year, the contract manufacturer announced that it would no longer handle manufacturing duties for the electric car at its facility in Austria.