The Reason This EV Startup Declared Bankruptcy

Michigan-based EV startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) is planning to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy just 12 months after filing its SPAC IPO last June 2021. ELMS could not secure additional funding since co-founder (and former GM executive) James Taylor and company chairman Jason Luo resigned from their positions in early February 2022. The events immediately caused ELMS share prices to drop more than 67% to less than $2 a share (as per CNBC).

"For the past several months, the ELMS board and the new ELMS leadership team have worked nonstop to address legacy financial, governance, and operational matters at the company, and enormous progress was made, including towards vehicle certification," said Brian Krzanich, ELMS Board Chair, and former Intel CEO. Krzanich's comments refer to the ELMS Urban Delivery electric commercial vehicle, which was supposed to be the first Class 1 electric delivery van in the United States.

Bloomberg/Getty

With a maximum 2,100 lbs. payload and a 41 kWh battery capable of eking out an EPA-certified 110 miles of range, the ELMS Urban Delivery offered tons of potential for small or medium-sized businesses. And with its $28,000 base price, the Urban Delivery was positioned as a steal for a new, zero-emissions delivery vehicle. It soon got the attention of Los Angeles-based mobility company Zeeba, and the company placed an order for 50 ELMS Urban Delivery vans in December 2021 with the intent to purchase hundreds more by 2022.