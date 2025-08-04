Can You Use Ryobi HP Batteries On Non-HP Tools?

Power tool batteries tend to be quite expensive, which makes choosing a single brand and sticking with it a smart financial decision. This is why many power tool collectors consider battery compatibility to be one of the most important considerations that you need to account for when choosing new tools. This even applies to value-oriented brands like Ryobi.

There are a handful of non-Ryobi tools out there that are compatible with the brand's 18V One+ batteries, but these are a bit of an exception to the rule. Batteries aren't typically compatible across brands. In fact, Ryobi produces four different battery systems, which aren't even compatible with each other, despite being from the same brand: USB Lithium, 18V One+, 40V, and 80V. You can't use one of the company's 40V batteries on any of its 18V tools (at least not without heavy, warranty-voiding levels of modification). There are even different kinds of batteries within the same systems, which has led many to wonder if distinct lines in the same voltage system are compatible.

The popular 18V One+ tool system has two separate tool lines with two distinct battery systems. There are the standard 18V tools and batteries, and then there are those that have the special HP (High Performance) designation. This might understandably lead some wary buyers to question whether the Ryobi HP batteries are compatible with non-HP tools. The short answer is that they are compatible, but there is a bit more nuance to it than that. While HP batteries are fully capable of powering any tool of the same voltage within the Ryobi brand, you might not be able to take advantage of all the line's more advanced capabilities if you use an HP battery in a non-HP tool.