Can You Use DeWalt Batteries On Harbor Freight's Hercules Tools?

If you feel frustrated by the lack of inter-brand connectivity, you are not the only one. There are numerous brand-specific adapter plugs made by various third parties and sold on websites like Amazon and Power Tools Adapters. These adapters are designed to lock onto a battery pack's connector rails, then plug into a tool's receiver in the same way as one of its native batteries.

On paper, this seems like a perfect solution for both saving you money and diversifying your tool collection. Sadly, like many "perfect solutions," it's not perfect at all. Connecting a DeWalt battery to a Hercules tool via a battery adapter will get electricity flowing in the technical sense. However, the important thing to know is that, when a battery connects to a power tool, it doesn't just pump energy unrestricted.

DeWalt batteries, and most power tool batteries for that matter, are equipped with onboard circuit boards that carefully regulate and optimize the delivery of power to the tool. When you use a battery adapter, that circuit board can't communicate with the tool. You're just getting unrestricted energy flow, which can either cause the tool to underperform due to mismatched power needs or, more concerningly, cause the tool to overload and burn out its motor. It's a mistake that could end up ruining your power tool battery entirely. If either a tool or battery is damaged due to the use of third-party adapters, any warranties you had will be voided, as you technically used them in a way their respective brands didn't sanction.