Why North Carolina Is Critical To EV Battery Production In The US

When it comes to Electric Vehicles, the average person may think about long-range performance, or even the designs of the cars themselves. But one of EVs' most important elements is the battery and one of the most vital areas for battery production is the state of North Carolina. As well as being crucial to the production of chips and processors globally, the state is also critical to EV battery production because it's the home to Carolina Lithium.

This project is one of the only hard-rock lithium projects in the United States and was developed by Piedmont Lithium. Located in Gaston County, Carolina Lithium's site focuses on the prospect of doing everything in one place, from the initial mining and refining of the raw material to the production of lithium hydroxide. This non-organic substance is a necessary component of EV batteries. By keeping everything in-house, the project keeps costs down and gives carmakers in the states a more secure supply of EV battery material.

Carolina Lithium is ideally located in the Tin-Spoudumene Belt, an area of the country that led worldwide lithium production at one time. It's also near local battery manufacturers, and these companies have established infrastructure, as well as experienced crews ready to go. When Carolina Lithium is at full strength, it's expected to triple America's current output of lithium hydroxide.