Why North Carolina Is Crucial To The Global Manufacture Of Chips And Processors

The general rule of thumb in the semiconductor industry is that the higher the purity, the better the product. That applies to everything, from the extremely controlled and sterilized chip printing process in labs to the material sourced for printing the wafers. The quartz sourced from Spruce Pine is held in high regard when it comes to purity. According to Sibelco, a global materials company that has been operating in the area since the 1970s, Spruce Pine is home to the world's highest quality quartz.

According to geologists, the quartz deposits formed around 380 million years ago, due to the intense heat and friction caused by tectonic shifts. "The purity of Spruce Pine's quartz is thanks to a lack of water where all the friction occurred, preventing the introduction of multiple impurities," says the company. The quartz, — technically referred to as high-purity quartz (HPQ) — is used to make semiconductor crucibles and silicon. Higher purity is desirable because it allows the wafer to survive the extremely high temperatures during processing.

But it's not just the purity of quartz mined from Spruce Pine that makes it special, but also the sheer quantity of it. "No other place on Earth has as much or as minable pure quartz as Spruce Pine," says a report published in The New York Times. Quartz Corp's Rolf Pippert told the BBC, "We have decades of material. The industry will probably change before we run out of quartz."