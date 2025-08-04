5 Unexpected Ways To Use Your Old Android Tablet

Android has a ton of native games that can keep you entertained for long. Some titles offer detailed graphics that are almost on par with console games, but of course, these are incredibly resource-heavy, and require a fancy new tablet to run properly. If you only have an older tablet, they might not work at all. In those situations, your best bet is retro games. Some of them are available as dedicated apps, while others are only accessible through emulation.

To turn your tablet into a retro-gaming machine, first you have to install an emulator app like RetroArch on your device. The reason we suggest RetroArch is that it supports many different consoles and different types of game files, as well as being a fan-favorite. After downloading an emulator, you'll need to acquire ROM files of the games you want to play, send them to your tablet, and load them inside the app to start the game. If you want to have the best experience, we recommend connecting a good Android game controller to your tablet.

Since the hardware and storage requirements of these games are quite low, you can play them even on tablets that are more than a few years old. If your tablet's USB port supports display out, you can even connect it to a monitor to play these games on a larger display.