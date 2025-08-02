Is The Fiat 124 Just A Dressed-Up Miata? The Two Roadsters Compared

Following its debut in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 Miata instantly proved that owning a good-looking, high-quality sports car didn't necessarily mean spending a fortune. Base pricing for the 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata was set at $13,800 (just over $34,000 today),and its superb handling and driver-focused design made it popular with buyers who appreciated the sensory thrill of driving a thoughtfully planned and executed sports car. Soon enough, the Miata rose to prominence as a segment-defining legend.

In 2012, Fiat-owned Alfa Romeo signed a collaborative agreement with Mazda to co-develop a sports car based on the MX-5 Miata. A few years ago, Fiat Chrysler merged with the Peugeot group to form Stellantis. But because Alfa Romeos were built in Italy at the time and the new model was to be assembled in Japan, the Miata-based sports roadster was later branded as a Fiat. That car became the Fiat 124 Spider, which — along with the performance-oriented Abarth version — was based on the fourth-generation MX-5 Miata that debuted in 2015. Accordingly, the Fiat 124 Spider shares its platform and several other key bits with the Mazda drop-top. The interiors are essentially the same, too, with one main distinction being the different manufacturer's logos on the steering wheel.

There are also some key distinctions between the two roadster cousins, though. The engines are different, and the Fiat 124 is slightly bulkier than the Mazda Miata. There are also notable differences in attitude: While both are made with a focus on the driving experience, the Miata is a little tamer while driven hard, while the Fiat requires a little more attention from its driver. This is due in part to differences in the suspension tuning, but let's take a closer look at how these two cousins match up.