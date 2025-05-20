What Does RF Stand For On A Mazda MX-5 Miata?

It's impossible to overlook the humble Mazda MX-5 Miata when having a conversation about iconic sports cars. The diminutive Japanese drop-top takes inspiration from some of the greatest British sports cars, such as the original Lotus Elan, and combines that timeless appeal with modern technology and genuinely dependable drivetrains.

The first iteration of this simple yet brilliant Mazda appeared at the very tail end of the 1980s, with a rev-happy inline-four under the hood, available with a capacity of either 1.6 or 1.8 liters. Since then, three more generations have followed, and yet Mazda has remained faithful to the ethos of the original car, which is to keep things simple. High power outputs, luxury interiors, large, swanky wheels, and other such trimmings are all well and good, but they have no place in the Miata's world.

However, one model has mixed up the original recipe somewhat: the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. This sporty little two-seater boasts a fixed roof and coupe silhouette, which was totally fresh to the Miata's bloodline when it first appeared in 2016. Having been around for almost a decade now, most are familiar with the model, yet how many actually know what the "RF" in this Mazda's name actually stands for? The car is the clue here — this particular MX-5 boasts a retractable hardtop instead of a fabric folding roof, and therein lies the meaning of its name, as "RF" simply denotes the style of roof fitted: retractable fastback.

