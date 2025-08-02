5 Things You Can Do With The USB Port On Your Modem

The first thing to do here is to clear the confusion between an internet modem and a router. While these two might look similar, and non-tech-savvy individuals often use them interchangeably, these are two different devices with separate purposes. A modem is a device that brings the internet connection into your home or office from the Internet Service Provider (ISP). Meanwhile, an internet router distributes this internet connection to the various devices — thereby merging them on a single network and allowing data sharing between them.

Ever thought about what a USB port is doing on your modem? It isn't just sitting there uselessly, but offers a lot of hidden perks that not every user may be aware of. From making it possible to share files across devices to charging your smartphones and other electronic devices, USB ports offer versatile benefits when integrated into a modem. Therefore, from the lights on the modem to each of the ports, everything has a meaning and benefits the user in its own way.