Can You Run A Router And A Modem With A Power Bank In An Emergency?

To know if a power bank can run a router and modem in an emergency, you need to check its USB output and overall capacity. The USB output tells you the amount of voltage and current the power bank can supply to the connected devices. Many modems and routers require 12V DC and somewhere between 1.5 to 2.5A. There are models like the ASUS RT-BE86U that can take in 19V, 2.37A, but for the most part, it's safe to go with a 12V, 2.5A power bank.

Thankfully, you won't have any trouble with that since lots of power banks designed for laptops include either a USB-A or USB-C port with a 12V output. The USB-A usually delivers 1.5A, while the USB-C can go up to 3A. Just make sure the power bank comes with at least two ports, so you can connect both the router and modem at the same time.

Besides USB output, it's important to know the power bank's capacity too. That's what the mAh tells you. It's essentially a measure of how big the power bank is and how long it can run your router and modem in an emergency. Say, your modem needs 12V 1.5A, and your router operates on 12V 2.5A. Multiplying the voltage and current draw, you'll get 18W for the modem and 30W for the router. That's a total of 48W power consumption.

If you have a 20,000mAh power bank, its capacity in Wh would be 74Wh (mAh x 3.7 / 1000). That means 74Wh / 48W is just about an hour of runtime. You'll have to find a larger capacity power bank if you want the router and modem to last longer.