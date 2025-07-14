Can You Run A Router And A Modem With A Power Bank In An Emergency?
During an emergency power outage, you're probably most concerned about charging your phone and laptop or running your fridge. But if you work remotely, game online, or have internet-dependent smart home devices, there are two other things you don't want to lose power: your router and modem. Unfortunately, even the models from major wireless router brands and modem brands don't come with built-in battery backup. They'll immediately shut down the moment the power goes out, unless, of course, you connect them to a UPS.
If you don't have a UPS ready, can you use a power bank to run your router and modem instead? The short answer is yes — a power bank can keep your network devices on for the time being. But not all power banks are created equal. Just because your existing unit works with your phone doesn't mean it's also capable of powering your router and modem. There are some specifications you need to take into account.
What type of power bank can run a router and modem?
To know if a power bank can run a router and modem in an emergency, you need to check its USB output and overall capacity. The USB output tells you the amount of voltage and current the power bank can supply to the connected devices. Many modems and routers require 12V DC and somewhere between 1.5 to 2.5A. There are models like the ASUS RT-BE86U that can take in 19V, 2.37A, but for the most part, it's safe to go with a 12V, 2.5A power bank.
Thankfully, you won't have any trouble with that since lots of power banks designed for laptops include either a USB-A or USB-C port with a 12V output. The USB-A usually delivers 1.5A, while the USB-C can go up to 3A. Just make sure the power bank comes with at least two ports, so you can connect both the router and modem at the same time.
Besides USB output, it's important to know the power bank's capacity too. That's what the mAh tells you. It's essentially a measure of how big the power bank is and how long it can run your router and modem in an emergency. Say, your modem needs 12V 1.5A, and your router operates on 12V 2.5A. Multiplying the voltage and current draw, you'll get 18W for the modem and 30W for the router. That's a total of 48W power consumption.
If you have a 20,000mAh power bank, its capacity in Wh would be 74Wh (mAh x 3.7 / 1000). That means 74Wh / 48W is just about an hour of runtime. You'll have to find a larger capacity power bank if you want the router and modem to last longer.
Running a router and modem with a power bank versus power station
You might be thinking that a power bank is synonymous with a power station, but although they're both essentially rechargeable batteries, they're actually completely different things. A power bank is way smaller and can readily fit into your bag or even your pocket. A power station, on the other hand, can be hand-carried but wouldn't squeeze into a regular backpack just as easily.
Because of their size difference, the two come in different capacities and prices. Power banks that can run a router and modem in an emergency typically don't go over 30,000mAh and $300. One of the highest-capacity models out there is the Anker Prime Power Bank with a capacity of 27,650mAh and a price of $270. Meanwhile, 20,000mAh is just the beginning for portable power stations. You can easily find models offering 30,000 to over 45,000mAh, like the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station. The smallest power stations, however, usually start from $200 and can easily go up to $1,500 and beyond.
Another major difference between a power bank and a portable power station is how you use them to power your router or modem. Most models from major portable power station brands feature at least one 120V AC outlet. This means you can simply plug in the original adapter that came with your router or modem, just as you would with a regular wall socket. With a power bank, though, you can't use the unit's adapter. Power banks only have built-in USB ports that already output 12V DC, so all you need to do is buy a compatible USB-C/USB-A to power jack cable for connecting the router and modem.