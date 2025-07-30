Daytime Running Lights Are Not The Same As Headlights – Here's When To Use Them

Daytime running lights (DRLs) are not practical or legal alternatives to your car's headlights. The DRLs are low-intensity LED lights located at the front of a vehicle, typically positioned near or around the headlight housing. They are much brighter than the park lights, but are not as bright as the headlights. However, they glow brightly enough to make your car more visible to other drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users during the day, especially during cloudy, foggy, or dusky conditions.

In most vehicles, the DRLs will turn on when the engine is started and will automatically turn off when the headlights are engaged. There's no learning curve for using the DRLs in a modern car, as they turn on automatically after turning the key or pressing the engine start button. Once activated, the DRL warning light on the instrument panel will illuminate, alerting the driver. Some cars have a separate option to turn off the DRLs under certain conditions, such as when the vehicle is parked or idling with the engine running.

Studies show that vehicles with DRLs are 5% less likely to be involved in daytime fatal crashes than vehicles without, and the risk of daytime fatalities in single vehicle crashes with cyclists, pedestrians, and non-motorists is reduced by 12%. As it turns out, the DRLs in a modern car are not merely a design feature, but an integral part of driving safety.