What Does The DRL Warning Light Mean On A Car?

Unfortunately, even cars, trucks, and vans from the most reliable car brands out there are prone to issues at some point or another. With constant use comes wear and tear, resulting in trips to the mechanic or the necessity to get out one's own tools. As one attempts to figure out what's wrong with their vehicle, checking the dashboard is typically step number one. There are several common dash warning lights that come with different meanings, as well as those that are far less widely known among drivers. Case in point, the DRL warning light.

DRL stands for daytime running lights, and the associated dashboard light is there to let you know about the lights themselves. These lights are on during the day to aid in visibility, though they're not as bright as headlights. If the dash light turns on or blinks, it could mean the lights are malfunctioning in some way. Perhaps a fuse has blown, or the DRL relay isn't working as intended. A bad headlight switch or bulb could also be the culprit. There's even a chance another vital safety element within the car is not working properly.

If you fight yourself dealing with a persistent DRL light on your dashboard, there are a few things you can do to figure out why it's there and, hopefully, get rid of it.

