How Fast Was The Dodge Tomahawk Motorcycle & Why Was It Never Actually Made?

When Dodge introduced its ultra-high-tech concept motorcycle at the 2003 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, it was met with a mix of shock, awe, and confusion. Forbes, for example, dubbed it a "bacchanalia of metal and death," while Autoweek declared that "brash is the driving attitude at Dodge." Take one look at the vehicle and it's easy to see why. A four-wheeled, art-deco styled billet aluminum bike with an incredible 500-hp V-10 engine, the Tomahawk seemed to flaunt all conventional notions of what a motorcycle should and could be. A bike with an illegal number of wheels, sporting the same engine as the fan-favorite Dodge Viper supercar, built by a manufacturer with zero motorcycle experience, and nominally priced at over half a million dollars — what could go wrong?

Dodge, in part, recognized the audaciousness of its design. Described as a "sculpture that can be ridden," Dodge stressed that the Tomahawk was for display purposes only — a notion the auto giant seemingly corroborated by only listing it for purchase in a Neiman Marcus catalog. This caution was probably well-founded, as the Dodge Tomahawk was likely the most powerful motorcycle ever produced. At its debut, Dodge estimated that its four-wheeled mega-bike could reach nearly 400 mph, a number that would far exceed any of the fastest motorcycles ever built. The company, however, never tested the limits of its rolling sculpture. Instead, it sold just nine units through the American luxury department store.