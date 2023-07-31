This Custom Viper V10 Motorcycle Just Shattered Major Speed Records
Motorcycles have hardly been around for a little over a century. However, right from the days of the first ever commercially produced motorcycles, there has existed a parallel market for custom motorcycles. Today, "custom motorcycles" is a loosely used term that describes a community of people who design, build, and modify motorcycles. While early custom motorcycles featured simple modifications that primarily focused on improving performance and changing appearance, the hobby has, over the years, taken a more radical form with people attempting extremely radical engineering and design choices.
One of the most impressive examples of custom motorcycle design is the Millyard Viper V10 — a motorcycle created by British engineer Allen Millyard. Originally built well over a decade ago — in 2009 — the Millyard Viper V10 is back in the news because of a recent development.
More than a decade after it first arrived on the scene, the Millyard Viper V10 made history by breaking not one but two unusual speed records. At a recent UK Timing Association (UK&ITA) event at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England, the bike set a new record for reaching the highest-ever speed attained by a motorcycle in two-up mode (183.5 mph). This run broke the previous record of 181.426 mph set by Erin Hunter and Andy Sills in September 2011. In the record-breaking run, Allen Millyard was joined by a co-passenger, Henry Cole.
Interestingly, the recent event also witnessed the Viper V10 shatter another record by reaching 178.6 mph in a standing mile — the fastest two-up standing mile on a motorcycle.
Not the first record set by the Millyard Viper V10
The Viper V10 is no stranger to record-breaking runs. While it is certainly not the fastest motorcycle around, it is undoubtedly the quickest motorcycle that is powered by a full-fledged car engine. The Viper V10 first burst onto the scene in 2010 when it set the record for becoming the fastest motorcycle powered by a production car engine, hitting a top speed of 207 mph.
Powering this behemoth of a motorcycle is a massive 8.0-liter V10 engine lifted straight off a Dodge Viper. With 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque, the motorcycle sounds like no other motorbike on the planet. The massive engine contributes a lot to the overall weight of the 1322-pound (600kg) machine — which is just over 1,322 pounds (600 kilograms). Despite this weight, the engine can propel the motorcycle from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. It can also cover a standing mile in 9.5 seconds.
Given the radical engine choice, Millyard had to make extreme modifications to the bike to accommodate the engine. He also had to fabricate an extra strong frame and suspension setup that could not only withstand the weight of the engine but also handle the bike's high-speed runs. The bike also has a custom-made seat that is designed to accommodate both the rider and the passenger.
Interestingly, the Viper V10 was inspired by a similar concept vehicle from 2003 called the Dodge Tomahawk. First introduced as a concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in 2003, 10 units of this non-street-legal motorcycle were made. Unlike the Viper V10, however, the Tomahawk never reached the hands of retail consumers and served only as an automotive sculpture intended for display.
Setting the record wasn't easy
Despite its powerful engine, executing this high-speed run on the 12-year-old bike was not an easy task. In an interview with MCN, Allen equated the experience of riding the Viper V10 with a pillion to riding a bike with a top box filled with cement. He also revealed the extreme precautions that needed to be taken to set the record and confirmed that he tried several test runs in which he progressively increased the speeds before ending up breaking the aforementioned speed records.
Allen's pillion rider, Henry Cole, who also happens to be a known television presenter, went on to add that the idea of breaking the land speed record for two-up on a motorcycle was a random idea that popped into Allen's mind. He proposed the idea to Allen, who quickly agreed to the plan. While it took Allen a while to get the Viper V10 back to shape for the speed run, the fact that the bike was able to do what it did, more than a decade after its arrival is a testament to Millyard's engineering skills.
While it is certain that the Viper V10's record will be broken in the future, there is no denying that the Viper V10 has left an indelible mark in the annals of motorcycling history and that it will inspire custom motorcycle makers in the years to come.