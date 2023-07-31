This Custom Viper V10 Motorcycle Just Shattered Major Speed Records

Motorcycles have hardly been around for a little over a century. However, right from the days of the first ever commercially produced motorcycles, there has existed a parallel market for custom motorcycles. Today, "custom motorcycles" is a loosely used term that describes a community of people who design, build, and modify motorcycles. While early custom motorcycles featured simple modifications that primarily focused on improving performance and changing appearance, the hobby has, over the years, taken a more radical form with people attempting extremely radical engineering and design choices.

One of the most impressive examples of custom motorcycle design is the Millyard Viper V10 — a motorcycle created by British engineer Allen Millyard. Originally built well over a decade ago — in 2009 — the Millyard Viper V10 is back in the news because of a recent development.

More than a decade after it first arrived on the scene, the Millyard Viper V10 made history by breaking not one but two unusual speed records. At a recent UK Timing Association (UK&ITA) event at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England, the bike set a new record for reaching the highest-ever speed attained by a motorcycle in two-up mode (183.5 mph). This run broke the previous record of 181.426 mph set by Erin Hunter and Andy Sills in September 2011. In the record-breaking run, Allen Millyard was joined by a co-passenger, Henry Cole.

Interestingly, the recent event also witnessed the Viper V10 shatter another record by reaching 178.6 mph in a standing mile — the fastest two-up standing mile on a motorcycle.