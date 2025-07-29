How Something As Simple As Used CDs Almost Broke The Music Industry

Compact discs, or CDs, were revolutionary when they first emerged as a new medium for listening to music in the 1980s. Part of their success is alluded to in the name itself: the slim, compact size of CDs made them a popular replacement for bulky cassette tapes. Auto manufacturers quickly jumped on the craze by offering CD players in place of tape decks, and some new cars still offer CD players to this day. Yet, while CDs ushered consumers into the age of digital media, the music industry was scrambling to keep a hold onto the market reins.

Almost everything about CDs was uncharted territory. The benefits were obvious. Unlike analog audio formats, such as cassette tapes and vinyl records, a single CD can store and play about 80 minutes of clear high-fidelity audio. Even more novel, CDs contain digital files with coded information, such as track titles and timestamps, allowing users the ability to skip songs without needing to fast-forward or rewind the tape. The digital format of CDs also meant audio files could be easily transferred to other storage devices. For music executives, that's where the troubles began.

CDs were invented in 1980 to store audio files, and the computer industry soon expanded the format's compatibility with the CD-ROM. This gave consumers the opportunity not only to listen to a CD's data but soon to write it as well. To the dismay of the music industry, pirated music spread like wildfire, since anyone with an original CD and a witeable CD drive could create digitally identical copies of an album. It was called "burning" a CD, and it was costing the music industry millions in potential sales. Once a used CD was saved to a personal computer, many people would simply sell the disc and keep the music.