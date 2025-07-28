Can Anyone See Your Pictures On Google Photos Or Are They Private?

Google's cloud photo storage solution, the aptly named Google Photos, has been a massive success for the tech giant since it launched a decade ago. In an era where almost everyone has a camera in their pocket, more photos are taken than ever. Google Photos is a one-stop shop for managing those memories and keeping them backed up online. But for all its convenience, cloud storage rather than local storage for your private data is always a risky proposition. General security concerns aside, it can be difficult to figure out how private your files are. The sharing features in Google Photos don't make things any easier.

There are a number of different ways to share your media, all of which behave differently and have different settings. It's all too easy to forget about automatic sharing, which forwards photos and videos to others as you take them, or to make a folder accessible by link. Google only adds to that confusion by burying your ability to see which files you're sharing in a hidden menu.

Moreover, keeping track of everything you're sharing requires looking in multiple `areas of the app. To be clear, no one can see your files unless you allow them to (except potentially Google's own AI, based on Gemini's concerning privacy policy). However, it can be a headache to keep track of it all. So, here are all the ways you can share things in Google Photos, and how to see which photos and videos you're sharing.