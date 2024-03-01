4 Of The Most Concerning Things In Google's Gemini AI Privacy Policy

Ever since digital assistants made their way to smartphones, they have always courted flak for being bland and robotic and not something that a person would want to rely on in a daily basis. As machine learning tech and natural language models evolved, the likes of Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa started to gain a better understanding of voice commands and accents. But that came at the cost of privacy, as companies needed all that precious interaction data to refine their virtual assistants. Plus, opting out of this data sharing and retention on servers hasn't always been a cakewalk for users.

In some cases, the companies have deliberately tried to hide those privacy-intruding caveats of using their digital assistants or simply buried the critical parts deep in the wall of boring terms and conditions pages. Unfortunately, the rise of generative AI chatbots is following the same formula. It was only last year that ChatGPT allowed users to disable the chat history feature. Yet, days ago, it served as a memory feature that saved the personal details of a user to offer a more personalized experience.

The latest on the block is Google's Gemini model, which recently got a standalone smartphone app and opened the doors for its more capable advanced model with a premium subscription. Starting off as the PaLM series of language models — which eventually took the form of Bard and was finally given the Gemini name — Google's AI assistant has already raised alarms over some of the data retention policies.