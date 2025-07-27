Here's Why Your AirPods Are So Quiet And How To Fix Them

Like most Apple products, AirPods aren't exactly the wireless earbuds you should purchase if you're on a budget. Even what most consider the "worst generation of AirPods" retails for $179. After spending a good chunk of money on getting AirPods, it's only reasonable to expect a smooth experience. and for them to check all the basic boxes. For instance, after spending upward of a hundred dollars, you'd want solid battery life, crisp audio, and a reliable Bluetooth connection at the very least.

Typically, AirPods tend to deliver on most of those fronts. Pairing them with devices (especially Apple devices) is seamless, the sound quality is more than enough for everyday use, and battery life is decent enough to get you through a couple of work hours. But at the end of the day, AirPods are still just another tech device. Like any other gadget, they're bound to fall victim to the occasional hiccup. One of the problems AirPods users have reported is that everything suddenly sounds way too quiet for no clear reason.

Thankfully, you don't need to rush to the Genius Bar to get the issue checked professionally or start saving up to get a new pair of earbuds (potentially a budget-friendly AirPods alternative this time). There are multiple ways to troubleshoot and fix your quiet AirPods from the comfort of your home.