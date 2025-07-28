What Are Projector Headlights & How Are They Different From Reflector Ones?
Projector headlights have been around since the swinging 1960s. Aiming to revolutionize automotive lighting technology and render those old-school, sealed-beam headlights obsolete, Dodge introduced its Super-Lite projector headlights in 1969. Developed in cooperation with Canadian electronics specialist Sylvania, the Super-Lite featured an 85-watt quartz-iodide bulb encased in a reflector that gathered light and focused it onto a lens; essentially working like a film projector in a movie theater.
Those laser-like headlamps were optional for the flagship Monaco and Monaro sedans, but Dodge discontinued the Super-Lites by 1970 amidst growing hurdles with state and federal laws. Projector headlights made a comeback in the 1980s as standard equipment for import luxury cars. The 1986 E32 BMW 7 Series, one of the most affordable classic Beemers with an available manual transmission, was the first series-production vehicle to feature poly ellipsoidal projector low-beam headlamps.
Unlike basic reflector headlights with parabolic reflectors, projector headlamps have smaller, elliptical reflectors that enable light emitted by the bulb to focus on a narrower point in front of the reflector and the shutter. The light feeds to the lens to distribute light evenly towards the road. One of the great things about most projector headlight assemblies is their versatility. Reflector headlights only work best with halogen bulbs due to their parabolic mirrored housings. However, projectors can also work with halogen, high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs, and even modern LED auto lights without fear of emitting excess glare or blinding cars on the opposite lane.
Benefits of projector headlights in cars
Owing to their unique design, projector headlights emit a denser and more focused beam of light, providing the driver with better visibility and a higher margin of safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) began testing and releasing headlight ratings in 2016. The tests revealed that vehicles with good ratings for visibility are associated with 19% fewer nighttime vehicular crashes, and 23% fewer nighttime pedestrian accidents. Projector headlights are helping the cause by emitting a more even light pattern with fewer dark spots than reflectorized headlights.
Meanwhile, projectors are less likely to blind oncoming drivers or cause glare due to their elliptical lenses and sharp cutoff of light. The IIHS notes that carmakers have taken the initiative to improve night visibility and reduce glare, with only 3% of 2025 model cars tested having poor headlights and excessive glare. The reason for the improvement includes new lighting technologies such as LED projector headlamps, high-beam assist, curve-adaptive lighting, and steering-responsive headlights; like those found in new Subaru models like the WRX, Crosstrek, and new Forester crossover.
The downsides are few, but worth mentioning. Projector headlights are bulkier and take up more space under the hood. In some cases, replacing a busted bulb in a projector may require removing the entire headlight assembly from the car due to the confined space. Projector headlight assemblies are more expensive and can wear out over time, particularly if the projector uses halogen or HID bulbs, which can cause the elliptical mirror and lens to burn out due to excessive heat. When that happens, the remedy is to either replace the entire headlight assembly, or to disassemble the existing ones and install a new projector module.