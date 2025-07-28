What Are Projector Headlights & How Are They Different From Reflector Ones?

Projector headlights have been around since the swinging 1960s. Aiming to revolutionize automotive lighting technology and render those old-school, sealed-beam headlights obsolete, Dodge introduced its Super-Lite projector headlights in 1969. Developed in cooperation with Canadian electronics specialist Sylvania, the Super-Lite featured an 85-watt quartz-iodide bulb encased in a reflector that gathered light and focused it onto a lens; essentially working like a film projector in a movie theater.

Those laser-like headlamps were optional for the flagship Monaco and Monaro sedans, but Dodge discontinued the Super-Lites by 1970 amidst growing hurdles with state and federal laws. Projector headlights made a comeback in the 1980s as standard equipment for import luxury cars. The 1986 E32 BMW 7 Series, one of the most affordable classic Beemers with an available manual transmission, was the first series-production vehicle to feature poly ellipsoidal projector low-beam headlamps.

Unlike basic reflector headlights with parabolic reflectors, projector headlamps have smaller, elliptical reflectors that enable light emitted by the bulb to focus on a narrower point in front of the reflector and the shutter. The light feeds to the lens to distribute light evenly towards the road. One of the great things about most projector headlight assemblies is their versatility. Reflector headlights only work best with halogen bulbs due to their parabolic mirrored housings. However, projectors can also work with halogen, high-intensity discharge (HID) bulbs, and even modern LED auto lights without fear of emitting excess glare or blinding cars on the opposite lane.