Why You Shouldn't Replace Your Halogen Bulbs With Cheap LED Headlights From Amazon (Or Elsewhere)

The biggest misconception about aftermarket LED headlight bulbs from Amazon or other online stores is that they're compatible with any headlight housing. In truth, they're not, since the reflectors in halogen headlight housings are unsuited for the light output of a typical LED bulb. Manufacturers design the reflector housings of halogen headlights to shape and angle the light down the road, maximizing visibility without dazzling the driver in the opposite lane. Since most LED bulbs don't emit light in the same manner as halogen bulbs, inserting them into a headlight housing designed for halogens or incandescent bulbs may result in dark spots, scattered light output, diminished visibility, or blinding oncoming traffic.

In most cases, it may seem the headlights are brighter after swapping when viewed head-on from the outside. However, sitting in the driver's seat will reveal the opposite. There's no doubt about the brightness of LEDs, but how that brightness translates on the road is a different matter. It also doesn't have to do with the shape or size of the LED bulbs, too, since the orientation and luminance distribution are also critical for it to emit light more efficiently. Moreover, the incompatibility will affect the beam pattern of your car's headlights, which means it could emit insufficient light in the places of the road that matter.

However, it's not all bad news, as the inconsistencies won't occur if your car has projector headlights. Projectors feature a different construction than reflectorized headlights, and they typically include an elliptical reflector, a condenser lens, and a shutter to direct more light down the road. Despite this, it's always better to consult your car's owner's manual before attempting to replace or upgrade headlight bulbs.