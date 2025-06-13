Your Aftermarket Headlights Might Be Breaking Massachusetts Law

Thanks to the mass-adoption of LED and HID headlights on passenger cars, the roads at night have become an ever-brighter and paradoxically increasingly dangerous world. Whether it's people who leave their high-beams on or those who swap their factory beams for aftermarket units that are far more powerful, driving on busy streets at night can be a headache-inducing nightmare for people suffering from eye strain and migraines. But all that's about to change in Massachusetts, thanks to newly amended standards on vehicle lighting applicable to cars, trucks, public transit, and motorcycles.

These regulations specify various guidelines related to OEM and aftermarket headlamps and other lighting equipment, such as reflective devices, overhead lights, and so on. According to the Code of Federal Regulations, "The purpose of this standard is to reduce traffic accidents and deaths and injuries resulting from traffic accidents, by providing adequate illumination of the roadway, and by enhancing the conspicuity of motor vehicles on the public roads so that their presence is perceived and their signals understood, both in daylight and in darkness or other conditions of reduced visibility." However, it doesn't state that overly bright headlights are illegal, just misaligned ones. Except in this highly specific example: namely, aftermarket LED lights.

Here's the short version of the problem: headlights are rated for their legality as one complete unit, while no LED bulb is currently permitted to be used in a replaceable bulb headlight. In other words, if your car came with LEDs from the factory, that's fine. But they're not legally allowed as upgrades in original housings; let's break down exactly why, starting with the documents themselves.