What Is MSI's Project Zero, And How Is It Different From Other Products Like It?
Cable management might just be one of the worst parts of PC building. It can be annoying and downright intimidating, and even when done correctly, it doesn't always look perfect. This is where MSI's Project Zero (PZ) product line comes in, which is a lineup of motherboards and PC cases that were built with one goal in mind — making the cabling as invisible as possible.
Project Zero moves most of the connectors to the back of the motherboard, effectively shielding them from view. This connector placement is exactly what sets Project Zero motherboards apart from the competition. On traditional motherboards, you'll find them on the front or top surface of the board, facing into the main compartment of the PC case. That makes them quite an eyesore.
However, there's more to Project Zero than meets (or doesn't meet) the eye, and MSI isn't the only motherboard brand to introduce a similar solution. Below, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about MSI's venture into improved cable management.
How is MSI's Project Zero different from other motherboards?
MSI's Project Zero products, whether it's the cases or the motherboards, use a back-connect design that moves many connectors out of sight. If you use a case without a see-through side panel, you might not find this useful, but it's not just an aesthetic choice. With fewer cables in sight, cleaning your PC regularly becomes less of a chore. You might also see cooling benefits, as air will flow freely through the case.
Project Zero hides the large 20+4-pin power connector, along with the CPU connectors. Cooling-related headers are also tucked away, including CPU fans, case fans, and water pump fans. SATA ports, RGB and ARGB headers, and front panel connectors (such as the power button) are all hidden as well. The CPU socket, memory slots, and PCIe slots remain visible. In a regular motherboard, all of these connectors would be up at the front in plain sight.
MSI's got plenty of rivals as far as some of the best motherboard brands are concerned, but when it comes to Project Zero, the competition is limited to just two brands: Gigabyte and Asus. Both tackle the same core goal of creating a cleaner, more visually appealing PC build. Gigabyte's Project Stealth is more of a comprehensive ecosystem, with motherboards, cases, and even a couple of graphics cards. Meanwhile, Asus has its Back to the Future (BTF) lineup of products, also featuring GPUs, motherboards, and cases.
Is MSI Project Zero compatible with every case?
So far, MSI has released six Project Zero motherboards spread across Intel and AMD processor options. They all feature silver or white color schemes paired with black accents, and they're a great fit for MSI's matching cases. There are five total chassis available in white and black. In addition to supporting both standard and back-connect motherboards, some models feature a 270-degree panoramic display and can have at least one 360 mm radiator on top.
However, even though MSI is one of the leading PC case manufacturers, other brands also offer compatible case options. Third-party brands like Corsair, InWin, Lian Li, Cooler Master, and Thermaltake are among those that support some micro-ATX (mATX) and ATX Project Zero motherboards. Through a combination of its special motherboards and compatible cases, MSI is among the first brands that truly put cable management front and center, but Asus and Gigabyte have enticing options of their own.