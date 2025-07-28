What Is MSI's Project Zero, And How Is It Different From Other Products Like It?

Cable management might just be one of the worst parts of PC building. It can be annoying and downright intimidating, and even when done correctly, it doesn't always look perfect. This is where MSI's Project Zero (PZ) product line comes in, which is a lineup of motherboards and PC cases that were built with one goal in mind — making the cabling as invisible as possible.

Project Zero moves most of the connectors to the back of the motherboard, effectively shielding them from view. This connector placement is exactly what sets Project Zero motherboards apart from the competition. On traditional motherboards, you'll find them on the front or top surface of the board, facing into the main compartment of the PC case. That makes them quite an eyesore.

However, there's more to Project Zero than meets (or doesn't meet) the eye, and MSI isn't the only motherboard brand to introduce a similar solution. Below, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about MSI's venture into improved cable management.