Is This Subaru Model A More Reliable Alternative To The Ford Escape?
Offering the advantages of both a sedan and an SUV, the crossover genre has become increasingly popular, and competitive. Two popular models, the Subaru Forester and Ford Escape, are competing for driver's attention. There are plenty of differences between these two crossovers, but one question is usually at the top of shopper's minds, which one is more dependable?
Looking at reported issues, the Forester appears to have fewer years in its history with a significant number of problems, when compared to the Ford Escape. In fact, according to Car Complaints, 2008 was particularly rough for the Escape, with over 620 reported customer issues. However, digging further, in terms of each crossover's reliability rating, makes a clear winner more difficult to crown. For instance, RepairPal rates the overall reliability of the Forester a 3.5 out of five, and the Escape a four out of five.
It's similar elsewhere, where the Ford Escape features a slight advantage with regard to reliability scores, depending on which year is compared. JD Power gave the 2024 Forester an 83 out of 100 for quality and reliability, which is still considered great. However, the 2024 Ford Escape edged past the Subaru with 85 out of 100, from the same outlet. But Subaru has dethroned Toyota as Consumer Reports' most reliable, and this shifts a bit of favor towards the Forester in our matchup.
Forester vs Escape: 2007 to 2020 reliability scores
Looking at Kelly Blue Book reliability scores from 2007 to 2020, provides some insight on the highs and lows of both the Forester and Escape during that time. For instance, 2007 ranked as the highest dependability grade the Ford Escape would receive over a 13-year period, at 4.6 out of five. Similarly, the Forester achieved its highest marks in 2007 and 2008 with a slightly higher score of 4.7. From the late 2000s through to 2019, while remarkably close, the Escape received a marginally higher reliability rating of 4.5 as compared to Foresters 4.4. However, 2020s models show the largest disparity between the two crossovers, as the Forester had improved to 4.5, whereas the Escape dipped to 4.1, marking the lowest rating of the bunch.
Using the same comparison period on JD Power, the quality and reliability scores showed some of the same behavior with a few differences. For example, the 2008 Forester reached an 88 out of 100, making it the best score across the board. With 2019 one of the best years for the Ford Escape, it achieved its highest score of 86 out of 100. Interestingly, while the Escape featured the lowest score in 2013 with 68 out of 100, Ford's crossover actually had more years between 2007 and 2020 with ratings in the '80s.
What are some positives about each model?
Regarding the Subaru Forester, one of the most significant advantages is that all-wheel drive comes standard, which is something drivers appreciated. Our review of the 2025 Subaru Forester Sport commended its off-road ability, with AWD aided by a superior ground clearance of 8.7-inches. One aspect of this crossover, many owners praised, was the enhanced visibility the vehicle offered, with limited blind spots obstructing views when changing lanes. Lastly, in terms of interior space, the Forester provides over 110 cubic-feet of passenger space, a figure Subaru is all too happy to compare against the Escape's smaller 104 cubic-feet.
Despite some of its issues, the Ford Escape does have its loyal fans and some advantages over its rival. For example, the base 2024 Escape offers a much greater towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds (2.0L EcoBoost engine with class II trailer tow package), enabling drivers to pull a larger variety of things, over the entry Forester with 1,500-pound capacity. The 2.5-liter hybrid version of the Escape offers superior fuel economy with an EPA estimated 36 highway, and 42 city, over the Forester hybrid at an estimated 34 highway and 35 in the city. Lastly, owners of the Escape have expressed the crossover SUV is fun to drive, with an engine that feels eager to perform. This contrasts with many Forester drivers that report the acceleration and output of the Subaru can come across sluggish or lackluster.