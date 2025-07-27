Is This Subaru Model A More Reliable Alternative To The Ford Escape?

Offering the advantages of both a sedan and an SUV, the crossover genre has become increasingly popular, and competitive. Two popular models, the Subaru Forester and Ford Escape, are competing for driver's attention. There are plenty of differences between these two crossovers, but one question is usually at the top of shopper's minds, which one is more dependable?

Looking at reported issues, the Forester appears to have fewer years in its history with a significant number of problems, when compared to the Ford Escape. In fact, according to Car Complaints, 2008 was particularly rough for the Escape, with over 620 reported customer issues. However, digging further, in terms of each crossover's reliability rating, makes a clear winner more difficult to crown. For instance, RepairPal rates the overall reliability of the Forester a 3.5 out of five, and the Escape a four out of five.

It's similar elsewhere, where the Ford Escape features a slight advantage with regard to reliability scores, depending on which year is compared. JD Power gave the 2024 Forester an 83 out of 100 for quality and reliability, which is still considered great. However, the 2024 Ford Escape edged past the Subaru with 85 out of 100, from the same outlet. But Subaru has dethroned Toyota as Consumer Reports' most reliable, and this shifts a bit of favor towards the Forester in our matchup.