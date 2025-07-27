Which Side Of A Lawn Mower Blade Goes Up? (And What Happens If It's Upside Down)

Swapping out a mower blade might seem like a straightforward task — unbolt the old one, slap on the new one, and you're done. But there's one detail that trips up more people than you'd think: which side of the blade is supposed to face up? Believe it or not, flipping that blade the wrong way can do serious harm, similar to using a wet lawn mower. It can actually wreck your grass, damage your mower, and cost you more time and effort than you signed up for.

Lawn mower blades aren't symmetrical tools. They're engineered with specific curves, angles, and edges to cut cleanly through grass. The sharp edge always needs to face downward, toward the grass, while the dull, curved part should point upward toward the mower deck. Many blades are stamped with markings like "This Side Up" or "Toward Grass," but if yours isn't labeled, a little knowledge of blade design can go a long way.