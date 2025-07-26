The Metabo Multivolt Power Tool Battery Might Not Be On Your Radar, But It Should Be
When you think of the major battery-powered tool brands, you'd probably think of names like Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and so on. However, while those are the most popular brands, there are far more players in the game than just those. Take, for example, Metabo HPT, not to be confused with Metabo cordless tools, which is technically a different brand. Metabo HPT deals in a variety of cordless, battery-powered power tools, including drills, saws, sanders, and the other usual suspects.
Naturally, the cornerstone of Metabo HPT's system is its rechargeable battery packs. Of course, all of those other brands we mentioned also use similar energy storage technologies, but what sets Metabo HPT apart from its contemporaries is both the energy storage potential and bolstered resilience of its Multivolt battery packs. One of Metabo HPT's Multivolt lithium-ion battery packs can power any tool in the brand's 18V and 36V battery systems using a system of tightly packed power cells, which allow it to match the power output of even a corded power tool. It can also survive the rigors of even the busiest jobsite, thanks to its waterproof barrier and impact-resistant frame. You can grab one of these batteries from Lowe's in a bundle with a charger for $199.00.
This battery boasts high energy storage and impressive resilience
One of Metabo HPT's Multivolt battery packs contains a dense cluster of 21,700 power cells, with 46% more overall storage capacity than Metabo HPT's other battery models. These power cells allow the battery to deliver up to 1,440 watts of power, adding up to 4Ah of power runtime for 36V tools and 8Ah for 18V tools. That's comparable output to a 120V, 15 amp corded power tool, giving you all the electric muscle without being constrained by a power cable.
While any power tool brand can boast a battery with a high Ah and more runtime, Metabo HPT's Multivolt battery goes the extra distance in one particular sector: protection. The last thing you want is to drop your battery pack in the middle of a jobsite, leaving it to either impact on the hard ground or dunk into a dirty puddle on a rainy day. Not every power tool battery could survive that kind of punishment, but the Multivolt can.
Metabo HPT's Multivolt batteries are built with a waterproof barrier that covers the internal cell terminals, shielding them from any water that manages to worm its way in. The battery is also built with natural exit ports, so if any water does get into the casing, it will simply flow back out instead of getting trapped in there. Additionally, the casing of the battery is built to be impact resistant, boasting 15% greater shock absorption potential than other Metabo HPT batteries. These two perks together also provide several additional benefits, particularly a greater resistance to extreme temperatures; the battery is naturally resistant against overheating, and can safely operate in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.