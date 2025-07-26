The Metabo Multivolt Power Tool Battery Might Not Be On Your Radar, But It Should Be

One of Metabo HPT's Multivolt battery packs contains a dense cluster of 21,700 power cells, with 46% more overall storage capacity than Metabo HPT's other battery models. These power cells allow the battery to deliver up to 1,440 watts of power, adding up to 4Ah of power runtime for 36V tools and 8Ah for 18V tools. That's comparable output to a 120V, 15 amp corded power tool, giving you all the electric muscle without being constrained by a power cable.

While any power tool brand can boast a battery with a high Ah and more runtime, Metabo HPT's Multivolt battery goes the extra distance in one particular sector: protection. The last thing you want is to drop your battery pack in the middle of a jobsite, leaving it to either impact on the hard ground or dunk into a dirty puddle on a rainy day. Not every power tool battery could survive that kind of punishment, but the Multivolt can.

Metabo HPT's Multivolt batteries are built with a waterproof barrier that covers the internal cell terminals, shielding them from any water that manages to worm its way in. The battery is also built with natural exit ports, so if any water does get into the casing, it will simply flow back out instead of getting trapped in there. Additionally, the casing of the battery is built to be impact resistant, boasting 15% greater shock absorption potential than other Metabo HPT batteries. These two perks together also provide several additional benefits, particularly a greater resistance to extreme temperatures; the battery is naturally resistant against overheating, and can safely operate in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.