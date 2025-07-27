5 Surprising Benefits Of Spatial Computing (No, It's Not Just Gaming VR Headsets)

When Google introduced Google Cardboard back in 2014, it seemed like Virtual Reality, or VR, was going to take off thanks to the democratization of technology. Unfortunately, it remained a party trick until VR gaming started gaining popularity. Several brands launched VR headsets, with Meta (then Oculus) leading the pack. Over the years, standalone VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3 have demonstrated the possibilities of modern VR tech. The world's leading tech company has undertaken a foray into the mixed reality world with VR and Augmented Reality, or AR, through the Apple Vision Pro. While spatial computing via these mediums is now quite popular, most people seem to think that gaming or watching movies in an immersive environment are among the few uses of these headsets. The reality, though, is far from it.

Spatial computing has several use cases and benefits that may not be immediately apparent. These benefits involve the application of the technology in extremely important areas such as healthcare, education, and training. Students can receive a more realistic visualization of concepts with AR, while budding doctors can perform surgeries on virtual beings with the help of turn-by-turn instructions. Employees can collaborate from the comfort of their own homes in environments conducive to work. These examples are just the tip of the iceberg. Here are some surprising benefits of spatial computing that are sure to make you wonder if it is the future.