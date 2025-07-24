Is The Bauer Pole Saw Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With a 20V Lithium-ion battery, the Bauer Pole Saw is designed to extend up to 9ft. 3 in., which means even people that are barely 5ft can cut at the 14ft mark. Using its 8-inch kickback bar, iauer shares that you can expect it to cut at most 7.4 inches in diameter. For people in a hurry, the power tool company said its pole saw can enjoy the benefits of being in full throttle within just a second of operation. As for its upkeep, there's also an automatic oiler, so you have one less thing to worry about. Apart from the pole saw unit, it also comes with a bar sheath, screwdriver, plus bar and chain oil. And of course, it comes with a shoulder strap, which you can use to carry it.
Priced at $89.99, the Bauer Pole Saw falls in the more affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to popular pole saw brands. If you don't own the battery system yet, you will need to consider the extra $99 for the 20V 5 Ah Bauer Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger Starter Kit. But, you'll be relieved to know that the 20V 5 Ah Bauer High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery on its own is highly rated on its own with over 2,700+ Harbor Freight buyers giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars. But, what do people who have bought the actual pole saw have to say about its performance?
Do people think the Bauer Pole Saw is worth it?
On the Harbor Freight website, the Bauer Pole Saw boasts an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 1,500+ people. In addition, more than 95% of people have mentioned that they would recommend this item. While some users were hesitant about investing in a battery-powered chainsaw, they mentioned being pretty pleasantly surprised with its performance. Significantly cheaper than the $249 DeWalt 20V Pole Saw alternative, the Bauer Pole Saw is well-regarded, especially by homeowners. Among verified buyers, several homeowners have mentioned some tasks they think it does pretty well, which include cutting low-hanging tree branches and limbs over driveways. Other things they loved about it include being quiet without sacrificing power, which is ideal for noise-conscious neighborhoods. Plus, some users mentioned how it is reliable, doesn't have a cord, and works how it's advertised.
But because no product is truly perfect, it's important to note that there have been concerns with how heavy it is, issues with balance, and how it struggles when extended. But since "heaviness" can be relative, it's important to note that the Bauer Pole Saw weighs about 7lbs (or about a gallon of milk) and it's actually significantly lighter than similar models from other brands, like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Telescoping Pole Saw (at 16 lbs). Knowing this, you'll still want to consider your own strength level and if you think you can comfortably lift it during operation.
Other highly-rated pole saw options
When it comes to pole saws, Bauer is definitely an underdog and doesn't even make our list of major pole saw brands. While we've discovered that it's actually a pretty great option on its own, you might still want to consider other more popular or highly-reviewed options. In particular, we've mentioned our top four recommendations: Milwaukee, DeWalt, Echo, and Ryobi. And of course, one of the biggest factors that can determine which one you should go for is if you're already invested in an existing power tool battery system.
Joining our list of tools every landscaper will want, Milwaukee claims that its M18 Telescoping Pole Saw is the most powerful of its kind with its patented 2.3HP POWERSTATE Brushless Motor. It can also reach up to 13ft in length, which is great for short people who need the extra height. Plus, if you already own the M18 Tool System, it's probably going to be a seamless addition to your existing portfolio. Although if you're more of a Ryobi 18V ONE+ fan, we have a nice comparison guide between the two pole saw offers as well. On the other hand, we've also discussed DeWalt's Pole Saw Tree Trimmer before, wherein we highlighted how it's pretty beloved, especially for long battery life. But it doesn't really come cheap, so it's not necessarily ideal for casual users or people who don't need a lot of height or cutting power.