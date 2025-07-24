Is The Bauer Pole Saw Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a 20V Lithium-ion battery, the Bauer Pole Saw is designed to extend up to 9ft. 3 in., which means even people that are barely 5ft can cut at the 14ft mark. Using its 8-inch kickback bar, iauer shares that you can expect it to cut at most 7.4 inches in diameter. For people in a hurry, the power tool company said its pole saw can enjoy the benefits of being in full throttle within just a second of operation. As for its upkeep, there's also an automatic oiler, so you have one less thing to worry about. Apart from the pole saw unit, it also comes with a bar sheath, screwdriver, plus bar and chain oil. And of course, it comes with a shoulder strap, which you can use to carry it.

Priced at $89.99, the Bauer Pole Saw falls in the more affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to popular pole saw brands. If you don't own the battery system yet, you will need to consider the extra $99 for the 20V 5 Ah Bauer Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger Starter Kit. But, you'll be relieved to know that the 20V 5 Ah Bauer High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery on its own is highly rated on its own with over 2,700+ Harbor Freight buyers giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars. But, what do people who have bought the actual pole saw have to say about its performance?