Is DeWalt's Pole Saw Tree Trimmer Any Good? Here's What Users Say
A vital component to healthy trees on your property is regular pruning and trimming. This encourages further growth and can help remove decaying limbs before they come toppling down in the next storm. Trouble is, mature trees can rise several stories off the ground, making maintenance a challenge unless you employ a specialized tool, a pole saw.
DeWalt offers both a 20-Volt and 60-Volt pole saw tree trimmer, with up to 15 feet of total reach. Overall, feedback from owners of these outdoor tools is positive, making them a viable choice for your trimming needs. The saw is 8 inches; its design provides less kickback, and it includes a handy hook that grabs cut branches hung up in the canopy. The 20-Volt model (tool only) is available starting at $199, while the more robust 60-Volt (tool only) is marked at $439 at Home Depot. And these pole saw tree trimmers are just one option among many DeWalt tools that will help you whip your yard back into shape.
Customers liked several aspects of the DeWalt pole saw, but had a few gripes as well
Among reviews of this tree trimming tool, several owners noted the impressive power and battery life. One customer explained that the DeWalt ran for over three hours straight (6AH batteries), with plenty of life to spare, even after handling up to 8-inch diameter oak branches. In another scenario, a customer was concerned the battery would quit before they did, but after finishing all their trimming, the tool still had two bars of charge left. Plenty of reviews also touted the DeWalt battery system being convenient, as the flex batteries are compatible with both the 20-Volt and 60-Volt tools, which is just one of many things you should consider before investing in DeWalt tools.
One pain point for customers was the amount of flexibility in the pole once it was extended. Many reviewers were uneasy about how flimsy the pole felt. So much so that in some situations, users reinforced the pole to help provide better control. In one case, the pole actually snapped, and the owner claimed it was due to the rivets failing on its second use.
Another sticking point with some reviewers was the 15-foot extension claim made by the manufacturer. A few were frustrated that, upon reading the fine print, the "15 foot" measurement was based on a person who is 6 feet tall, meaning anyone under that height wouldn't have nearly the reach.
A few things to note about the DeWalt Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Pole Saw
When shopping for a DeWalt trimming tool, be aware that unless it's some kind of bundle, the pole saw doesn't come with either a battery or a charger. Meaning, if you're not careful, you could end up with a tool you can't use without an additional trip back to the store. There are a variety of batteries and combo packs available, starting with a 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ampere-hour battery for $99, all the way up to a 10-pack of FLEXVOLT 20- or 60-Volt 12.0 Ampere-hour batteries for just under $3,000. In case you're wondering, here is what a higher AH on your power tool battery actually means.
Not exclusive to the DeWalt pole saw is the inherent danger and need for caution while working. Even professionals succumb to the hazards of managing trees, with Fox 8 reporting that in 2019 alone, 19 tree service workers suffered fatal injuries on the job, making this profession one of the most perilous in the country. Falling branches have been responsible for a number of deaths across the world, and when using a pole saw, you need to employ extra care, ensuring you're well clear of any cut limbs as they tumble toward the ground.