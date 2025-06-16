Is DeWalt's Pole Saw Tree Trimmer Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Among reviews of this tree trimming tool, several owners noted the impressive power and battery life. One customer explained that the DeWalt ran for over three hours straight (6AH batteries), with plenty of life to spare, even after handling up to 8-inch diameter oak branches. In another scenario, a customer was concerned the battery would quit before they did, but after finishing all their trimming, the tool still had two bars of charge left. Plenty of reviews also touted the DeWalt battery system being convenient, as the flex batteries are compatible with both the 20-Volt and 60-Volt tools, which is just one of many things you should consider before investing in DeWalt tools.

One pain point for customers was the amount of flexibility in the pole once it was extended. Many reviewers were uneasy about how flimsy the pole felt. So much so that in some situations, users reinforced the pole to help provide better control. In one case, the pole actually snapped, and the owner claimed it was due to the rivets failing on its second use.

Another sticking point with some reviewers was the 15-foot extension claim made by the manufacturer. A few were frustrated that, upon reading the fine print, the "15 foot" measurement was based on a person who is 6 feet tall, meaning anyone under that height wouldn't have nearly the reach.