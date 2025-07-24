Chevy Camaro RS: What Do Those Two Letters Stand For?
The Camaro once epitomized the concept of an affordable, highly-customizable, high-horsepower sports car, but sadly became a victim of the obsession that modern buyers and manufacturers seem to have about SUVs, EVs, and economy. The original Camaro was launched back in 1966 as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and, over the course of the six Camaro generations, offered some cool and powerful models that people still lust after today.
Amidst all the sleekness, the RS stood tall as one of the best-looking Chevy Camaros of all time. Yet, not everyone knows what the RS in the Camaro RS stands for. The RS acronym in the Chevy Camaro means Rally Sport, and alludes to its sporty design cues. The Camaro RS is an appearance package that debuted with the original Camaro. As such, it added cosmetic features to standard Camaro models to sharpen their sporty profile.
Take the 1967 Camaro RS; it improved the standard car's aesthetics with features like hideaway headlights, special taillights, unique RS badging, and exterior rocker trim. That being said, the content of the Camaro RS varied slightly from generation to generation. Due to how it further augments the sporty appearance of the Camaro, the RS package was often popular among new Camaro buyers wanting an optional upgrade. With the Camaro line having reached the end of the road in 2024, the Camaro RS is no longer available new.
How much did the Camaro RS package cost, and which trims had it?
In the now-discontinued sixth-generation Camaro model, the RS package added $1,950 to the cost of a standard Camaro. It was offered on the Camaro 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, and LT1 trims. Among other things, the sixth-gen Camaro RS package contained a special RS front grille, a rear spoiler, 20-inch gray wheels (other wheel options were also made available), and dark tint taillights.
The Camaro RS is different from other Camaro packages such as the SS 1LE Track Performance package in that it only makes changes to the appearance of the car and doesn't interfere with the car's usual performance. With the SS 1LE Track Performance package, for example, buyers got a performance suspension, Brembo four-piston front brakes, limited-slip differential, and other bits that could impact performance in some way.
As for what's under the hood, the engine buyers got in the Camaro RS varied depending on the model. The 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT all had a standard turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder producing 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, but could be equipped with a 335-horsepower V-6 upon request. Meanwhile, those who added the RS package to the Camaro LT1 were granted a standard naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 good for 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. While no longer in production, the RS was certainly a spectacular trim.