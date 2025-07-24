Chevy Camaro RS: What Do Those Two Letters Stand For?

The Camaro once epitomized the concept of an affordable, highly-customizable, high-horsepower sports car, but sadly became a victim of the obsession that modern buyers and manufacturers seem to have about SUVs, EVs, and economy. The original Camaro was launched back in 1966 as an alternative to the Ford Mustang and, over the course of the six Camaro generations, offered some cool and powerful models that people still lust after today.

Amidst all the sleekness, the RS stood tall as one of the best-looking Chevy Camaros of all time. Yet, not everyone knows what the RS in the Camaro RS stands for. The RS acronym in the Chevy Camaro means Rally Sport, and alludes to its sporty design cues. The Camaro RS is an appearance package that debuted with the original Camaro. As such, it added cosmetic features to standard Camaro models to sharpen their sporty profile.

Take the 1967 Camaro RS; it improved the standard car's aesthetics with features like hideaway headlights, special taillights, unique RS badging, and exterior rocker trim. That being said, the content of the Camaro RS varied slightly from generation to generation. Due to how it further augments the sporty appearance of the Camaro, the RS package was often popular among new Camaro buyers wanting an optional upgrade. With the Camaro line having reached the end of the road in 2024, the Camaro RS is no longer available new.