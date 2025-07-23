Why You Should Avoid Tires With High Rolling Resistance If You Drive An EV

Several factors can influence the driving range of a modern EV. For instance, larger wheels may look cool and all, but the wheel size can definitely affect EV range. Meanwhile, the ambient temperature also plays an essential role not only in the range performance of your electric car, since temperature can also affect EV range significantly.

However, were you aware that tires can also significantly impact how far an electric car can travel on a full battery? Similar to how tires with low rolling resistance can help a gasoline car save fuel, it's the same banana with an EV. Rolling resistance,also known as rolling friction, is the energy required to maintain a consistent speed as the tires roll over the road surface.

If the motor requires more energy to get moving, it draws more power from the battery over time, and that can shorten the range of your EV. It's why you should avoid high-rolling resistance tires if you're looking to extend the range of your EV, since minimizing the rolling resistance of a tire means they require less energy to motivate the vehicle. The same adage applies to not only EVs, but also gas-powered vehicles, diesel trucks, and even commercial haulers. In short, low-rolling-resistance tires are beneficial to any vehicle when reducing fuel consumption or saving energy is a top priority.