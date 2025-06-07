Does Wheel Size Affect EV Range?

Electric cars have developed a reputation as a less fussy, low-maintenance alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles, and for good reasons. When buying EVs, the most important factor is the per-charge range, which is dependent on a whole bunch of vehicle-specific as well as environmental factors. Battery capacity, motor efficiency, net payload, regenerative braking, external temperature, terrain, and HVAC usage are some of the well-known factors that impact electric mileage. However, the type of wheel you choose for your electric car also plays a crucial role in determining the range output.

Now, it's not just the size, but also the tire weight and material that play a role here. Let's start with the weight situation. As BMW explains, the bulkier your EV's tires, the higher the power draw from the battery cells. As a result, the overall real-life mileage will come down. Continental, which supplies tires to 18 of the world's 20 largest EV brands, notes that weight plays a crucial role.

As the battery packs add to the car's weight, they put more pressure on the tires. And if you go with bigger and bulkier wheels, you are only adding to the problem that will ultimately take its toll on the range. To combat that, tires with lower rolling resistance are required, as they directly translate to better electric range. Moreover, bigger tires require more energy than usual to accelerate the vehicle and keep moving at high speed.

