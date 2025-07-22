How Slow Can The Ultra-Fast SR-71 Blackbird Jet Fly?

To say that the feature-packed SR-71 Blackbird is a work of art would be a disservice to the gifted hands and minds that willed it into existence. The aircraft has six world records under its belt, with the most notable being a speed record of 2,124 miles per hour when it flew from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. in 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 20 seconds.

The jet has a cruising speed of Mach 3 (equivalent to 2,301.81 miles per hour) and can safely reach and even operate optimally at Mach 3.3. As such, we can all agree that the aircraft is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, reconnaissance jets ever made. But how slow can it fly? Well, the answer to that question isn't as straightforward as you would expect, as the craft doesn't have a definitively stated minimum speed.

However, during a fly-over request in England, U.S. Air Force Maj. Brian Shul and his co-pilot, Walt Watson, were able to hit speeds as low as 160 knots (equivalent to 184 mph). That in itself is just as important as the high speeds the aircraft is known to reach so effortlessly.