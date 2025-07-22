5 Reasons Why Toyota Building A Baby Land Cruiser Would Make Perfect Sense

Cars and trucks have grown significantly over the last few decades, not just in terms of their bumper-to-bumper dimensions, but in overall weight as well. Increasing levels of technology and comfort over time have added to vehicle weight, with safety equipment like side-curtain airbags, creature comforts like heated-and-cooled seats, and heavy-duty battery tech for EVs –- all contributing to greater heft. But that doesn't stop automotive enthusiasts from yearning for lightweight motoring.

As an automotive writer and editor, I've been testing and reviewing cars for over 15 years (many of them off-road), and that entire time, there's always been significant interest in smaller, simpler, and more affordable, motoring. Even if we just consider things like the growing enthusiasm around tiny Kei trucks and the flurry of attention garnered by cheap transport like the newly revealed Slate truck, that would be evidence enough of a lust for smaller cars. Add in the success of small trucks like the Ford Maverick and compact off-roaders like the Subaru Crosstrek, and it makes perfect sense for Toyota to cash in on this enthusiasm with a small off-roader of their own, building on the brand identity established by the highly capable Land Cruiser. A concept car called the Compact Cruiser EV revealed by Toyota president Akio Toyoda in 2021 looks like they stuck a modern Land Cruiser in the microwave and shrunk it down a bit. It has similar side cladding, it uses similar blue paint, and off-roading is a part of its mission statement; the perfect candidate.