What's The Most Storage A Laptop Can Have?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many high-end laptops ship with internal storage capacities of 1TB or 2TB — which can be plentiful for the majority of buyers. However, if your workflow involves working with larger files, say content creation or 3D rendering — you realize just how quickly storage space can run out. Though cloud storage services like Google Drive will always continue to be a convenient option — they're not suitable if your work demands instant access to files, especially in the absence of a solid internet connection.

This is where scoping out the perfect hardware for your laptop gets important. Laptops with 2TB of SSD storage aren't difficult to come by, but most base model ultrabooks start at close to 500GB — even worse if you're shopping for a MacBook Air, which only gets you a measly 256GB of internal storage. It's also imperative you find out if a laptop uses soldered storage — in such a case, upgrades won't be possible post-purchase. MacBooks and certain Windows laptops come with soldered SSDs, and the only time you can upgrade the capacity size is during checkout.

That said, Windows laptops generally benefit from the convenience of swappable storage and RAM. The extent to which you can increase your laptop's internal storage depends on the kind of connectors it supports and the number of available slots it has. That's not your only option for storage space, either, as external options are plentiful. Put simply, laptops can have a varying amount of storage, there's not necessarily a maximum.