Here's What You Should Do If Your Trailer Starts Swaying While Towing

If you're hauling a trailer along a stretch of road and notice it begins to sway back and forth behind you, it's vital that you act swiftly, yet calmly to deal with it. Sudden moves like acceleration, slamming the brakes, or cutting the wheel could end up making the sway worse, further throwing off your vehicle's center of gravity. Do not attempt to "match" the sway by cutting the wheel in the same direction as its movements; that will only make it worse.

When sway manifests, the first and foremost thing you need to do is slow down. Take your foot off the gas pedal, keep your steering wheel straight, and let your car's speed gradually decrease as you coast along the road. You need to let this happen naturally, as attempting to slam the brake pedal will just end up worsening the sway. If your vehicle is equipped with dedicated trailer brakes, you can give them a couple of quick, gentle squeezes once the vehicle has slowed down a bit to help get the trailer back in line. As your vehicle slows, the sway should gradually settle down.

You might be tempted to immediately get back up to speed once the sway calms down, but it would be a better choice to find somewhere to pull over and stop entirely. You should stop your vehicle and give the trailer and its hitch a quick inspection, just to make sure nothing has bent or broken. Even when you do get back on the road, try to keep things at a slower pace than you were driving previously, just in case.