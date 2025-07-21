What Is Sea Foam Spray And Are There Any Disadvantages Of Using It In Your Vehicle?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Sea Foam lineup of fuel additives and engine cleaners was born out of a love for fishing, hence the name. Petroleum salesman Fred Fandrei created the first Sea Foam fuel additive in the 1930s so he could spend more time casting lines than fixing the fuel-related issues of his boat's outboard motor. The formula prevents the fuel from going bad and helps the motor run smoother and more reliably. As it turned out, the additive grew a following among Fandrei's fishing buddies and the local fishing community, and he began selling Sea Foam in beer bottles and quart jars.

Among the Sea Foam Sales Company's most well-known products is Sea Foam Spray. Unlike the original Sea Foam Motor Treatment, which you pour into the engine and fuel tank of any gasoline or diesel car, Sea Foam Spray is specifically designed for cleaning the upper engine internals and is formulated for gasoline motors only. It cleans all types of internal combustion engines, including two- and four-stroke motors, gas turbocharged, carbureted, port fuel-injected, and gasoline direct-injected (GDI) engines.

The formula enters the throttle body, a component of the engine that regulates the airflow to the intake manifold, and dissolves residue and deposits on the intake runners, intake valves, pistons, and the combustion chamber. Regular cleaning is crucial for gasoline direct-injected (GDI) engines, which are prone to developing carbon buildup. Carbon buildup can cause issues such as power loss, misfires, poor acceleration, and an illuminated check engine light in some cases.