Harbor Freight: What Speed Are The Brand's Utility Trailers Rated For?

Even if you're driving one of the best single-cab pickup trucks, there are just some things that can't be hauled in its bed alone, such as personal vehicles like an ATV or ATC or oversized loads of construction materials. In these circumstances, rather than trying to clumsily Tetris an unsafe load into your truck bed, it would be smarter to just hitch up a standalone utility trailer and let it handle the burden. If you're in the market for utility trailers, hardware chain Harbor Freight sells three different models in 4 x 4, 4 x 8, and 5 x 10 sizes, rated for 1,090 pounds, 1,720 pounds, and 2,000 pounds, respectively.

While all three of these utility trailers are designed to safely haul hefty loads, their efficacy does come with a caveat: there are certain speeds at which they become unsafe to operate. All three of Harbor Freight's trailers are designed to move loads sturdily, if not necessarily quickly, and attempting to drive beyond their rated speed limits could result in trailer instability and even breakage.