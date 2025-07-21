Harbor Freight: What Speed Are The Brand's Utility Trailers Rated For?
Even if you're driving one of the best single-cab pickup trucks, there are just some things that can't be hauled in its bed alone, such as personal vehicles like an ATV or ATC or oversized loads of construction materials. In these circumstances, rather than trying to clumsily Tetris an unsafe load into your truck bed, it would be smarter to just hitch up a standalone utility trailer and let it handle the burden. If you're in the market for utility trailers, hardware chain Harbor Freight sells three different models in 4 x 4, 4 x 8, and 5 x 10 sizes, rated for 1,090 pounds, 1,720 pounds, and 2,000 pounds, respectively.
While all three of these utility trailers are designed to safely haul hefty loads, their efficacy does come with a caveat: there are certain speeds at which they become unsafe to operate. All three of Harbor Freight's trailers are designed to move loads sturdily, if not necessarily quickly, and attempting to drive beyond their rated speed limits could result in trailer instability and even breakage.
All three trailers are rated for no more than 45 miles per hour
According to the user manuals for all three models of utility trailer sold by Harbor Freight, the precise maximum speed that they are rated for is no more than 45 miles per hour. The manuals recommend only driving at moderate speeds when towing the trailers in order to reduce strain on both them and your vehicle, as well as reducing the severity of instability and sway the trailer undergoes. As most highways and freeways have a speed limit of at least 50 miles per hour or as high as 80 miles per hour, this effectively means that you cannot take these trailers on a typical highway; at least, not without driving slowly enough to inconvenience and potentially endanger those around you.
The manuals for the trailers recommend that, while towing them, you avoid making sudden stops and starts, as well as sudden steering maneuvers that may place undue side force on the trailer. They also suggest driving slowly and carefully over bumpy, uneven terrain like unpaved roads, railroad crossings, and small ditches. Additionally, if you absolutely have to take the trailer on a faster road than usual (but again, no faster than 45 miles per hour), the manual recommends using your turn signal well in advance of when you usually would when accelerating before passing slow vehicles and/or changing lanes.