What's The Difference Between The Toyota Highlander LE And XLE Trims?

Toyota has a lot of SUVs in its ineup, ranging from the small and affordable options like the Corolla Cross, all the way up to the big truck-based Sequoia we reviewed earlier this year. Larger than the average two-row SUV, but smaller than the Sequoia (about 14 inches shorter from nose to tail) is the Toyota Highlander.

The Highlander is a three-row family SUV offered in a number of configurations and trim levels, and with all that selection, it can be tough to figure out what's what. There's also an available Highlander Hybrid that mirrors a lot of the standard Highlander's features, and a larger Grand Highlander that earned high scores in our review this year. That's a lot to sort out, so, for simplicity's sake, we'll stick to the standard Highlander here.

Essentially, the LE and the XLE are the two base trims on the Highlander. Both trims get a decent amount of standard equipment, and they're reasonably priced, but the biggest difference is that the LE seats eight passengers, while the XLE seats seven. Above those trims are the XSE, Limited, and Platinum trims that get all sorts of additional creature comforts.

With the base trims, there's a fair amount of standard equipment, a strong list of driver aids, and a robust engine — a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, making 256 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque — a good start for this family SUV.