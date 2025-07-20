Can Apple's Mac Mini Be Used With Any Desktop Monitor? (And How Many Can It Support?)
If you want to switch from Windows to Apple, but aren't ready to commit to an iMac yet, the Mac mini is the device for you. It is compact, more affordable, and has the flexibility to pair with various peripherals. Besides, while the tech giant's all-in-one desktop computer offers a more premium experience with the included proprietary display, the Mac mini is not far behind the latest iMac in terms of specs. The all-new iMac features the M4 chip for Apple Intelligence and boasts a big improvement in internal memory configurations. The latest Mac mini received the same treatment when it launched in 2024.
As a powerful desktop computer, Apple recommends pairing the Mac mini with its very own Studio Display to unlock its full potential. First introduced in 2022 as the perfect 5K flat panel monitor for creative professionals, the Studio Display boasts staggering visual specs despite its more affordable price than the Pro Display XDR. Pairing the Mac mini with the Studio Display guarantees a compelling and seamless desktop experience because of the latter's integration with macOS. However, you don't necessarily need to buy a Studio Display to enjoy what the Mac mini has to offer.
In fact, you won't have a problem building a more budget-friendly setup with Apple's portable desktop, as it is compatible with a wide range of third-party monitors. The device works with any budget-friendly monitors or professional-grade displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Dell, and ASUS, with the right cables and ports.
The Mac mini can support multiple displays but there's a catch
The current Mac mini models, including the M2 Pro we reviewed in 2023, come with various connectivity options. Each typically features at least one HDMI port and multiple Thunderbolt and USB-C ports, and the number of monitors a Mac mini can support depends on the chip it has inside.
Entry-level Mac minis with the standard M2 or M4 chip can support up to two displays with different resolutions, 4K, 6K, and 8K, and different refresh rates, 60Hz, 144Hz, and 240Hz, simultaneously via Thunderbolt and HDMI. However, only the Mac mini with the M4 chip allows running two 6K monitors with a 60Hz refresh rate, or 4K displays with a 144Hz refresh rate. Connecting with three external displays is possible, provided they don't have the same specs.
If you need more display power, the Mac mini models sporting the M2 Pro or M4 Pro chip have you covered. They can support up to three external displays simultaneously, but only the M4 Pro model can handle three monitors with the same 6K native resolution and 60Hz refresh rate or 4K resolution at 144Hz. For the M2 Pro model, a three-display setup is only possible if you have two 6K monitors with a 60Hz refresh rate connected via Thunderbolt and another 4k monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate via HDMI.