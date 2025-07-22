4 Motorcycle Brands Owned By KTM

With factory teams in most racing categories, including Moto GP, Motocross, Supercross, Enduro, and Rally, KTM is one of the most recognizable motorcycle brands in the world. KTM is also very successful on the commercial market — today, it's Europe's largest motorcycle manufacturer.

Naturally, with so much brand cachet, KTM has acquired other motorcycle manufacturers over the years. However, even the brand KTM operates under the umbrella of Pierer Mobility AG. Don't worry, though — it's the same company. KTM AG changed its name to Pierer Mobility AG in 2019 but kept the KTM branding for its motorcycles.

Still, pending regulatory approval, it will all change in 2026. Indian giant Bajaj Auto — the fifth-biggest motorcycle manufacturer globally — is set to acquire Pierer Mobility AG and all its brands, after owning 49.9% in the company. That would mean that KTM, including all the brands mentioned in this article, will be owned by Bajaj Auto next year. Of course, that's no reason not to learn more about Pierer Mobility's excellent motorcycle brands. Each has its own rich history, including many racing victories and memorable motorcycles. So, let's have a closer look at the four motorcycle brands owned by KTM.