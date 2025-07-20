What Makes A Shelby Mustang Different Than Any Other Model?

Not all Ford Mustang models are made equal. On one hand, there's the 4-cylinder EcoBoost 2.3-liter Mustang built for fuel efficiency and affordability. On the other hand, there's the Shelby Super Snake: a sports car engineered for those who think 800 horsepower just isn't enough for a Mustang.

Since its release in 1964, the Ford Mustang has remained an incredibly popular car. Just a year later, Carroll Shelby introduced the high-performance Shelby GT350, which marked the beginning of the fruitful Ford and Shelby partnership that we all know and love today. Its racier sibling — the SFM5R002 GT350R — became the most expensive Mustang ever sold when it fetched $3.85 million at a Mecum auction, and it's also recognized as the very first Shelby Mustang to win a race.

Compared to a factory-spec 1964 Mustang, the GT350 got a more powerful 4.8-liter 306 horsepower V8, a race-tuned suspension, and a stripped interior for weight savings. This very formula defines Shelby models to this day: a relentless pursuit of power, precision, and purpose. However, what truly makes a Shelby Mustang special is how seamlessly it all comes together.